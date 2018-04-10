Sheikh Mohammed visits DIGAE 2018

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, today visited the Dubai International Government Achievements Exhibition, DIGAE.

The exhibition is organised by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, DGEP, of the Dubai Executive Council for the 14th consecutive year and is being held under the theme, "Government Practices, Global Achievements."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied while touring the Exhibition Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of Emirates Group; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Dubai Ruler's Court; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of the Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council.

During his visit of several government departments and institution platforms, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was introduced to their new programmes and initiatives in Dubai, as well as in Ras al-Khaimah and Umm Al Qaiwain, which are participating for the first time in the exhibition.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the efforts of government institutions and departments and the creative ideas of their directors, managers and employees, which have contributed to improving government performance and the adoption of smart management in effectively completing customer transactions, saving their time and preventing them from waiting many hours and travelling to complete their transactions.

"New initiatives and innovations launched by government departments aim to serve the people and make them happy. We appreciate, welcome, and encourage their work, and we have confidence in our nation’s youth, who are creative in all areas," Sheikh Mohammed said in conclusion.