Sheikh Mohammed visits DUPHAT

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited today the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technology Conference and Exhibition, DUPHAT, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the exhibition which attracted more than 650 public and private sector pavilions representing 75 countries including the UAE. His Highness was accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

This year, DUPHAT, which is one of the most important scientific events in the pharmaceutical industry in the Middle East, will occupy a total area of 18,000 square metres, and expects the attendance of 27,500 visitors and participants including university professors, consultants, heads of pharmaceutical associations and specialists in the pharmaceutical industry.

In conjunction to event, Duphat Tech, a specialised exhibition for pharma technology will be showcasing pharma technology and packaging of pharmaceutical products, dermatological products for pharmacies, and smart storage techniques and solutions in the pharmaceutical industry.