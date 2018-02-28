Sheikh Mohammed visits GESS - Dubai

The Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on Tuesday visited the Global Education Supplies and Solutions Exhibition, GESS.

The three-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Education in co-operation for the 11th consecutive year in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured the halls and pavilions of the exhibition, which is being attended by about 550 government and private departments representing 38 countries, including the UAE.

During the tour, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai; Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of the Dubai World Trade Centre, and under-secretaries of the Ministry of Education.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stopped at a number of pavilions and was briefed about the innovative initiatives launched to find scientific and realistic solutions to problems that hinder the development of the education sector in many respects.

He was also briefed about the innovative educational schemes launched in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain while visiting their stands.

He visited the pavilion of the Ministry of Education and learnt about the key initiatives meant to developing the educational sector in the country, encouraging school students to innovate and spread the culture of innovation nationwide.

He also toured a number of the participating countries' stands, including the pavilion of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, the pavilion of Finland, the British Education Centre pavilion and the German pavilion, represented by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

He concluded his tour by watching a jiu-jitsu sports training of young athletes to encourage the practice of this sport. He expressed his satisfaction with the organisation of the event and hosting such kind of exhibitions and scientific and technological get-togethers, which would contribute to encouraging innovation and invention.

He further stressed the importance of school and university visits to these events hosted by the UAE that bring all that is new from around the world to the country, which will continue to support innovation and scientific and technical development in various fields.