Singaporean President receives Mohamed bin Zayed

By Wam

President Halimah Yacob of Singapore today received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who is on an official visit to Singapore.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his accompanying delegation arrived at the office of the Singaporean President 'The Istana', where the national anthems of the two countries were played during the welcome ceremony. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and President Yacob then inspected the Guard of Honour.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed shook hands with the Singaporean ministers and senior officials who welcomed him to their country.

In turn, the Singaporean President shook hands with members of Sheikh Mohamed's delegation including Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

Also present were Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; and Mohammed Omar Abdullah Belfaqeeh, UAE Ambassador to Singapore.

Photos: AFP

While from the Singaporean side were Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs; S Iswaran, Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations at the Ministry of Trade; Dr. Mohammed Malki bin Othman, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs; Benny Lee, Principal Private Secretary of the President, as well as senior officials.