Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of Sharjah Desert Theatre Festival

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the opening of the fourth Sharjah Desert Theatre Festival at Al Kuhaif area, Thursday evening.

The ceremony began with the arrival of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, where he was received by senior officials and a number of theater artists from UAE, Arab countries and a large audience and visitors to the desert areas. His Highness and the attendees watched the evening performances of the Jordanian band "Al Mahabish".

The opening was followed by the "Al Faza'a" play by Sharjah National Theater, with participation of a group of Emirati theater artists.

At the end of the show, Sheikh Sultan praised the work and the idea of "Al Faza'a" play in conveying the values and traditions of society, which is one of the objectives of the theater. He praised the efforts of all the theater artists participating in the festival.

He also stressed that the success of the Desert theater was complete and a catalyst for moving to a new level in the coming period, which is the Maritime Theater.

The Ruler of Sharjah pointed out that he is satisfied at the level of the UAE theater in all its specialties and cadres of the author, director, actor, technician and the public.

For their part, the artists expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his support of the theater and the playwrights, stressing their keenness to follow the approach of His Highness in the service of everything that would promote the culture, arts and theater.

The festival reflects the vision of Sheikh Sultan, in supporting the theater and moving the theater to the desert. The new spaces are not confined to the stage, and a unique experience in watching theatrical performances in the middle of the desert.

The Sharjah Desert Theater Festival will feature five Arab plays from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Mauritania and the Sultanate of Oman.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation Sharjah, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Dr. Tariq Sultan Bin Khadim, Chairman of Directorate of Human Resources; Abdullah Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, other senior officials, a host of artists, theatre enthusiasts and media representatives.