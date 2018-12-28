Sultan Al Qasimi issues law to organise Sharjah Private Education Authority

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. 12 of 2018 to organise the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA.

The law stipulates that SPEA will enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The institute will also enjoy financial and administrative independence owned by the Government of Sharjah.

The main headquarters of SPEA will be in Sharjah city and after a resolution from the Sharjah Ruler, it may set up branches outside the emirate.

The SPEA aims to organise private education in the emirate of Sharjah, raising the quality of private education through the application of best educational practices and encourage the provision of distinguished services in the field.

The SPEA is responsible for developing public policies and strategic plans for private education, proposing the necessary legislation to regulate and develop private education in the emirate, approve penalties for violating the regulations and requirements related to private education and presenting them to the council for adoption. It can grant a licence to operate private education facilities in Sharjah in coordination with the concerned authorities, receiving complaints and submitting proposals related to private education.

At the suggestion of the council and the adoption of the Executive Council, the organisational structure of the council will be issued by an Emiri Decree.

According to the law, the authority will have a chairman to be appointed by an Emiri Decree, assisted by a sufficient number of staff and experts in accordance with its organisational structure. The chairman will have the legal personality and capacity necessary to carry out the directorate’s acts, ensuring the fulfilment of its functions.

The employees approved by the Sharjah Special Education Authority will be issued a decision by the Minister of Justice in accordance with the provisions of Article 34 of the Federal Penal Procedures Law issued by the Federal Law No. 35 for the year 1992 regarding the determination of what is in violation of the provisions of this law, in accordance with their respective mandates.

The law further states that the financial resources of the SPEA will be obtained through government allocations, savings of the council’s budget, its own revenues resulting from the exercise of its competencies in addition to any other resources approved by the council.

Money funds are considered as public funds and shall be exempt from all local government taxes and fees in all their forms and types.

The decree will be effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette. Any provision contrary to the provisions of this law will be repealed.