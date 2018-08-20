Sultan Al Qasimi orders health insurance for all employees of Sharjah Police

By Wam

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah on the occasion of Eid Al Adha and praised His Highness on the grant.

Praying to God Almighty to maintain security and stability in the UAE under its wise leadership.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi praised the generous grant by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his generous grants in providing health insurance to all the employees of Sharjah Police, a gesture is not strange for His Highness who endeavours to draw the smile on the faces of all and to bring happiness to their hearts by his kind initiatives during these blessing days.