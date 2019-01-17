Sultan Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah International's new expansion project

By Wam

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Thursday reviewed the new expansion of the Sharjah International Airport, SIA, as part of his keenness to develop the logistics sector and infrastructure in the emirate to serve the air traffic between the Emirate of Sharjah and the world, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

The Ruler of Sharjah briefed the guests on the new expansion plans to be witnessed by Sharjah International Airport and the designs, models for the new expansion. The project will increase the capacity of Sharjah International Airport for travellers.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, presented the project, its benefits in the prosperity of economic development and the expected duration of its completion.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Finance Department, Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations, and Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court.