Tahnoun bin Mohammed offers condolences to Al Khaili family

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, offered his condolences to Mubarak Sultan Al Khaili on the death of his brother Mohammed Sultan Al Khaili.

Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and officials accompanying Sheikh Tahnoun also offered their condolences at the mourning majlis.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace.