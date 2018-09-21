UAE a symbol of harmony, goodwill: Nahyan bin Mubarak

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance, said that the UAE calls for peace and love and has been a symbol of harmony and goodwill since its establishment by the Founder Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who highlighted to the region and the entire world, with his words and actions, his efforts to achieve peace and happiness for the nations and peoples, as well as community development, prosperity and respect for individuals, regardless of race, religion, culture and ideology.

In his statements to mark the annual International Day of Peace on 21st September, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE has followed an established legacy, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

The UAE is following this legacy of wisdom, peace, tolerance and moderation, due to its national fundamentals, its commitment to the United Nations, UN, Charter, and its respect for international charters and laws, especially regarding upholding human rights, achieving peace, promoting tolerance, respecting diversity and rejecting all forms of terrorism, violence, intolerance, extremism, discrimination and hatred, he added.

Sheikh Nahyan pointed out that the UAE is establishing relations with all countries based on mutual respect and mutual humanitarian values while noting that the country always upholds basic rights and supports international stability and peace, and has stable and moderate policies on various Arab, regional and international issues.

He also noted the UAE’s ongoing diplomatic, political, social and cultural efforts, its pioneering role in strengthening its current relations with other countries, and its efforts to promote communication, dialogue and joint cooperation, as well as to solve Arab, regional and international tensions, disputes and crises, due to its belief in preserving peace, protecting civilians, reconstructing and building prosperous communities, and promoting the values of tolerance, respect and coexistence.

The UN General Assembly allocated 21st September as the International Day of Peace, which calls for international ceasefires and aims to spread peace and non-violence, through education, public awareness and cooperation.