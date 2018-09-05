UAE Founding Father promoted charity work, sustainable giving: Nahyan bin Mubarak

By Wam

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, has stated that charitable giving is a characteristic of the UAE’s leadership, government and people, and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the foundations of this approach.

Sheikh Zayed, who was known around the world as the "Giving Zayed," also established the foundations of global Emirati charity work, without any discrimination with regards to race, colour or religion, he added.

On the occasion of the International Day of Charity on 5th September, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE is a leader in the area of giving and other types of humanitarian work, such as relief, education, medical aid, community, housing, infrastructure, protecting children from diseases and epidemics, and assisting people affected by wars and conflicts.

He also pointed out that the UAE, the land of giving, tolerance and peace, is continuing to implement charity projects around the world, with the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the UAE’s leading international humanitarian stature and its diverse charity work, especially in areas of conflicts, wars and natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods, as well as the charity and humanitarian projects launched by Emirati institutions and individuals to serve humanity.

The International Day of Charity aims to raise awareness and motivate people, NGOs and stakeholders to help others, through volunteering and charitable activities.