UAE Government Annual Meetings will support development of government work: Crown Princes

By WAM

Their Highnesses the Crown Princes highlighted the importance of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, which will be held tomorrow.

The meetings, which will be chaired by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, are the country’s leading meetings that aim to formulate its future direction, and will also strengthen and develop its gains.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, stated that the meetings are a major part of the government’s agenda while pointing out that they are an ideal platform for discussing national issues and launching strategies and initiatives that will strengthen the country’s development model and realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the UAE, according to the vision of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, has established an approach to building an advanced and modern country, to enable it to be among the world’s leading countries in providing a dignified life to citizens and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, said that the UAE Government is a unique international model of an ambitious government, which always aspires to become better.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of the meetings to establish a national vision, to build the country and plan for its future.

He added that the meetings embody national cohesion and will strengthen the spirit of the federation and its noble values, which were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, stressed the importance of the meetings to anticipating the UAE’s future, through discussing key topics and raising awareness about major challenges that are expected in the coming decades.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that the meetings are an exceptional model of strengthening joint government work, and the UAE is following the legacy of the late Founder, Sheikh Zayed, who established, with his vision and wisdom, a leading federal entity, which supports its generations and is respected in all international forums.