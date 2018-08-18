UAE leaders condole Indian President on death of former PM

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind of India following the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,also sent similar messages to the Indian president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.