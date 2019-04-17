UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikh Abdullah Saud Al-Sabah

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to the Emir of Kuwait.

UAQ Ruler condoles Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikh Abdullah Saud Al-Sabah

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, also sent a similar message to the Kuwait Emir.

Sultan bin Zayed offers condolences to Kuwait Emir on death of Sheikh Abdullah Saud Al-Sabah

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President's Representative, has sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Saud Al-Malek Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.