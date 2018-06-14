UAE leaders condole with Sultan Qaboos on death of Sayyida Shawanna bint Hamoud Al-Busaidiyah

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman over the death of Sayyida Shawanna bint Hamoud Al-Busaidiyah.

The President sent similar messages to Sayyid Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Oman's Minister of Heritage and Culture, Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Adviser to Sultan Qaboos bin Said as well as to Sayyid Adham bin Tariq Al Said.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables on the sad occasion.