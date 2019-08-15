UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kovind.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan dispatched similar messages to Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, on the occasion.