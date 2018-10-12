UAE leaders congratulate King of Spain on National Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 12th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to the King of Spain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched similar messages to Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, on the occasion.