UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait's Emir on successful surgery of Sheikh Nasser

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, congratulating him on the successful surgery of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished Sheikh Nasser a speedy recovery and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar cables to Emir of Kuwait.