UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on Independence Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar message to the Lithuanian President. Their Highnesses also congratulated Saulius Skvernelis, Prime Minister of Lithuania on the occasion.