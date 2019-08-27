UAE leaders congratulate Moldova on Independence Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Igor Dodon, President of the Republic of Moldova, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 27th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to President Dodon and to the Moldovan PM Maia Sandu, on the occasion.