UAE leaders congratulate New Zealand's Governor-General on National Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Patsy Reddy, Governor-General of New Zealand, on the occasion of her country's National Day (Waitangi Day) which is observed on February 6th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to Ms Reddy and to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the occasion.