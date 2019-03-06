UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 6th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the president of Ghana on the occasion.