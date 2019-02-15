UAE leaders congratulate Serbian President on National Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Aleksandar Vucic of the Republic of Serbia, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Vucic and Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia.