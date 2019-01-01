UAE leaders congratulate Sudanese President on Independence Day

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Omar al-Bashir, President of the Republic of Sudan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 1st January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulations to President al-Bashir and the country's Prime Minister Motazz Moussa.