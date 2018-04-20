UAE leaders offer condolences to Amir of Kuwait

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, over the demise of Sheikh Fadhel Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathy with Sheikh Sabah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and to grant him an abode in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Amir of Kuwait.