UAE leaders offer condolences to Amir of Kuwait

By
  • Wam
Published

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, over the demise of Sheikh Fadhel Duaij Al-Salman Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt grief and sympathy with Sheikh Sabah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in peace and to grant him an abode in Paradise.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Amir of Kuwait.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

  • Diner serves up tarantula burger

    A woman faced her fear of spiders by eating a tarantual burger at a diner in North Carolina. The bizarre dish has

  • Elephant spotted smoking

    A group of conservationists spotted an elephant smoking large lumps of charcoal and claim it was for medicinal purposes

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon