UAE leaders offer condolences to Congo's President on victims of boat accident

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic Congo, and expressed his sincere sympathy on the victims of a boat accident on Lake Kivu in eastern of Congo.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to President Tshisekedi.