UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain on death of Abdullah bin Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain on the death of H.H. Sheikh Abdulla bin Khalid bin Ali Al-Khalifa, President of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) of Bahrain.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King of Bahrain.