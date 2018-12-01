UAE leaders receive congratulations from world leaders on 47th National Day

By WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory messages from Their Majesties and Highnesses Kings, Presidents and leaders of sisterly and friendly states, on the occasion of the 47th UAE National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar messages marking the occasion.