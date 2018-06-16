UAE leaders receive more Eid al-Fitr greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received congratulatory cables on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr from King Mohammed VI of Morocco, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of Algeria, and President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar greetings on the auspicious occasion.