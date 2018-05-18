UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received messages of congratulations on the Holy Month of Ramadan from Kings, Emirs and Presidents of Arab countries.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa received messages of greetings from H.H. the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, H.M. King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, H.M. Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Beji Caid Essebsi of the Republic of Tunisia, H.M. King Abdullah II of Jordan, President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, President Idriss Deby Itno of Chad, and President Patrice Talon of Benin of Benin.

He also received two cables of congratulations from H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait and Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al-Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers of Oman.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar messages of congratulations on the Holy Month of Ramadan.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a message of congratulations on the Holy Month of Ramadan from Omar al-Bashir, President of Sudan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also received similar messages on the advent of the holy month from Lt. General Bakri Hassan Salih, Sudan's First Vice President and Prime Minister.