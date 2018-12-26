UAE Minister of Finance, Bahraini counterpart discuss mutual cooperation

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahraini Minister of Finance, have discussed cooperation between the two countries.

The two sides exchanged cordial talks on the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples at all levels.

They also discussed financial issues of mutual interest and highlighted the importance of cooperation and exchange of experiences between the two ministries.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Younis Haji Al Khouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.