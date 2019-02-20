UAE President receives note from French counterpart

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has received a note from President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, regarding the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

The note also touched on ways to further develop relations between the UAE and France in various fields, in addition to the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, as well as a number of issues of common interest.

In his message, the French President commended the outstanding relations between the two countries at various levels.