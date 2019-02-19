UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, the First (1st) bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to King Salman.

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, the First (1st) bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Sultan prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, the First (1st) bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal bin Turki, the First (1st) bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, Sheikh Hamad prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.