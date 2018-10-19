UAE Rulers condole Sudan's President on death of Abdel Rahman Swar al-Dahab

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of condolences to President of Sudan, Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir on the death of the former Sudanese President Field Marshal Abdel Rahman Swar al-Dahab His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Sudanese President.