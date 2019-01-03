UAE Rulers congratulate Bangladeshi PM on election win

By Wam

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina Wazed on winning her country's general elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables to Bangladeshi Prime Minister on the occasion.