Vice President and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss issues related to Emiratis' affairs

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed a number of issues of concern to the country and its citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, was present.

During the meeting, held at Al Bahr Palace, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tackled ways to enhance the country's stature under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also confirmed the desire of the wise leadership to achieve prosperity, well-being and a decent life for the Emiratis. They also wished further security, stability and welfare to continue the journey of development.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.