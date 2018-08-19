VP attends Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum UK Endurance Festival

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum UK Endurance Festival in Euston Park, England on Saturday.

Also attending the grand equine event was the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council. More than 600 riders from different countries took part in the races.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid inspected the racecourse and followed part of the races that represent the final stage of preparation for the FEI World Endurance Championship, scheduled for September 2018 in the United States of America.

The F3 Stables rider, Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri snatched the title of the 160-km race finishing in 07:01:53 hours, leaving the second place to Saif Ahmed Al Mazrouei (07:09:20 hours). The 120-km race title went to rider Shaheen Yahya Al Mazrouei finishing 04:41:29 hours, whereas the second place went to Salem Al Owaisi (04:41:31 hours).

The H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum UK Endurance Festival is very popular amongst endurance race enthusiasts and professional riders. It has become the richest endurance horse race event in the United Kingdom and Europe with a total purse of 1 million.