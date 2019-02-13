World Government Award winners honoured

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended today a ceremony to honour winners of the Global Universities Challenges, held as part of the 7th World Government Summit in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed presented Shaping Future Governments - Global Universities Challenge award to TUCK School of Business at Dartmouth College, USA.

In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior,presented the GovHack Award to Made of Air, Germany.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, presented the Best M-Government Award to various winners, including, among others, Dubai Police, in the category of Innovative Mobile Government Service.