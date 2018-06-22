Guatemalan girl burned in volcanic eruption dies in Texas

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: AP

Authorities say a Guatemalan child severely burned in the country’s recent volcanic eruption has died in a Texas hospital.

Guatemala’s Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare released a statement saying the girl died late Tuesday. Her name and age haven’t been released.

Officials say seven children burned in the Volcano of Fire eruption on June 3 were taken to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas.

Conditions of the other six children haven’t been released. Spokeswoman Jennifer Anderson said Thursday that the hospital planned to release a statement but couldn’t immediately comment.

Guatemalan authorities say there are more than 100 confirmed deaths, though scores are listed as missing. The government said Sunday that it was ending search efforts because the area is high risk.

The volcano near Guatemala City is one of Central America’s most-active volcanos.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Videos

See more videos

Most Popular in News

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon