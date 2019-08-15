India celebrates 73th Independence Day

Girls wearing tricolours bangles pose before participating in a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day, which marks the of the end of British colonial rule, in Secunderabad.
An Indian Army soldier from the Daredevils Team take part in a display during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day.
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) dog squad personnel march during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day, which marks the of the end of British colonial rule, in Secunderabad.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) greets children during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day.
Cadets attend a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day.
Participants attend a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) waves at the crowd during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day.
Indian Army soldiers from the Daredevils Team take part in a display during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day.
Photos: AFP/AP