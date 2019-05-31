India PM Modi makes major cabinet changes for new term

By AFP

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday named his trusted aide Amit Shah to the key home affairs ministry as part of a major cabinet shakeup for his second term in office.

Nirmala Sitharaman moved from defence to become finance minister in a second shock, while career diplomat S. Jaishankar became foreign minister.

Shah was the president of Modi's rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party and had never served as a minister. He was rewarded for the party's second landslide victory in the country's national election.