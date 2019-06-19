India's new minister hails UAE's role

By Wam

India’s new External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, has hailed the importance of the UAE's role in the international arena and reiterated India’s support for the role played by the UAE.

Dr. Jaishankar made these remarks at a meeting with Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, UAE Ambassador to India. The Ambassador conveyed to the new minister the greetings of the UAE leadership. He also conveyed the best wishes and regards of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and that of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of Dr. Jaishankar assuming his new post, the UAE Embassy here told the Emirates News Agency, WAM.

During the meeting, the Ambassador and the Minister "discussed a number of issues and developments in the international and regional arena and the bilateral relations between the two countries." They also discussed the development of a new vision and plans to promote bilateral relations.

Minister Jaishankar reaffirmed the depth and importance of India's relations with the UAE and reiterated his country's support for the eminent role of the UAE in the international arena.

The two sides agreed to hold periodic meetings to exchange views and coordinate positions at all levels.