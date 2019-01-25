India successfully launches PSLV-C44 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO), Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) launches off onboard India's Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) imaging satellite 'Microsat R' along with student satellite "Kalamsat" at Satish Dhawan Space centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh state. (AFP)

India has successfully launched its 46th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C44) carrying Kalamsat, a communication satellite developed by students and India's military satellite Microsat-R from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, reported Asian News International, ANI.

Addressing media after the launch of PSLV-C44 mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan said, "PSLV-C44 mission successfully injected into Microsat - R. The mission is not ordinary; C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of PSLV. It's the lowest altitude the PSLV flown still now. Kalamsat which was built by space kids, they are here and congratulated them."

PSLV is a four-stage launch vehicle with alternating solid and liquid stages. The PSLV with two strap-on configuration was identified for this mission and the configuration is designated as PSLV-DL. PSLV-C44 is the first mission of PSLV-DL and is a new variant of PSLV. In PSLV-C44, the fourth stage (PS4) of the vehicle will be moved to a higher circular orbit so as to establish an orbital platform for carrying out experiments.

