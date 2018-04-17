Indian PM in Sweden for trip that also will take him to UK

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, is greeted by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, left, on his arrival at Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, Sweden. (AP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Sweden for a two-day visit as he kicks off a trip that also will take him to Britain.

Modi landed Monday at Stockholm Arlanda Airport accompanied by a business delegation. He is in Europe for talks on trade, growth, global security and climate.

Modi will meet Tuesday with the prime ministers of Nordic nations for the first India-Nordic Summit.

After Stockholm, Modi travels to London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where Britain hopes to bolster its trade ties around the world in anticipation of Brexit.

Modi is unlikely to have bilateral talks in London with his Pakistani counterpart, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Relations between the two nations generally have been hostile due to a number of historical and political events.

