Indonesian quake death toll now 555

By Wam

As many as 555 people were killed, more than1500 were injured and hundreds of thousands were left homeless after a strong earthquake rocked Indonesia’s Lombok Island.

The picturesque island next to holiday hotspot Bali was hit by two deadly quakes on July 29th and August 5th. On Sunday it was shaken by a string of fresh tremors and aftershocks, with the strongest measuring 6.9 magnitude.

Indonesia’s disaster agency said Friday most of the deaths occurred in the northern part of Lombok, and several also were killed in neighboring Sumbawa Island, with economic losses estimated at US$ 501 million, according to official figures.