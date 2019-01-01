ISESCO declares 2019 'Year of Heritage in Islamic World'

By Wam

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ISESCO, has declared 2019 a 'Year of Heritage in the Islamic World' in implementation of a previous decision taken by the Islamic Conference of Culture Ministers.

In a statement, ISESCO called on Member States to take all necessary measures to celebrate this important event, underlining the significance of cultural heritage in all its material and intangible manifestations in preserving the collective memory and safeguarding the identity of peoples and nations.

It noted the Islamic world had rich and diverse cultural heritage which was the result of Muslim nations' openness and interaction with many world cultures as well as the creativity of intellectuals, scientists, writers, poets, artists, architects and traditional craftsmen.

ISESCO pointed out that the celebrations would coincide with the celebrations of Jerusalem as the Arab region's Capital of Islamic Culture for 2019.