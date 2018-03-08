Japanese volcano erupts, dozens of flights grounded

By
  • AP
Published

A column of volcanic smoke rises from the crater on the Shinmoedake volcano after its eruption in Kirishima, southern Japan. 9AP)

A volcano in southern Japan that appeared in a James Bond film has erupted, shooting smoke and ash thousands of meters (feet) into the sky and grounding dozens of flights to and from a nearby airport.

The Meteorological Agency says the Shinmoedake volcano erupted violently several times Tuesday, shooting up ash and smoke up to 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) in its biggest explosion since 2011. It said some lava was rising from inside a crater at the volcano.

The volcano, seen in the 1967 James Bond film "You Only Live Twice," has had smaller eruptions since last week.

Entry to the 1,421-kilometer (4,660-foot) -high volcano was restricted. About 80 flights in and out of the nearby Kagoshima airport were canceled.

