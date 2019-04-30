Jordanian King receives UAE Ambassador

By Wam

King Abdullah II of Jordan received on Monday Mattar Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, King Abdullah hailed the exemplary relations between the two brotherly countries, conveying his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

His Majesty King Abdullah said that he highly valued the UAE's stances supporting the joint Arab action, which serves to strengthen ties and bonds of cooperation and coordination between the Arab countries.

For his part, Ambassador Al Shamsi expressed his deep gratitude and thanks to His Majesty the King and to the government and the people of Jordan for the cooperation, hospitality extended to him during his tenure in the Kingdom.