By Wam

A Jordan Armed Forces source said today that a pilot was killed when his Little Bird helicopter crashed in Texas, U.S., during a training mission along with a U.S. pilot.

The military source identified the pilot as First Lieutenant Ahmad Ali Khawaldeh, according to Jordan News Agency (PETR).

A joint investigation body was formed to determine the cause of the incident.

The army's general command offered condolences to the martyr's family and to the family of the U.S. pilot.