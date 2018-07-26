JVC among TIME magazine’s prime locations for Friday’s total eclipse

By WAM

Jumeirah Village Circle in Dubai has been named one of the world’s best locations to view next Friday’s total lunar eclipse by TIME magazine – and master developer Nakheel is laying on a free event to celebrate.

The JVC lunar eclipse night will take place at 2nd December Park (District 14), where astronomy fans can camp out on beanbags and enjoy free refreshments, movie screenings, bouncy castles and giveaways in the run up to the longest total eclipse of the 21st century, said the Dubai property developer.

The public event runs from 9.30pm to 1.30am, with the full eclipse predicted to begin at around 11.30pm. The optimum time for viewing will be between twenty past midnight and 1.15am on Saturday, according to experts.